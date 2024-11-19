KZN top cop hints at more arrests in AKA, Tibz murder investigation

While police have arrested a total of seven men in connection with the murders of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, teams continue to piece the puzzle together, confident that they will nail the masterminds behind the deaths. AKA and Tibz were gunned down while existing the Wish Restaurant in Florida Road in February 2023.

To date, police have arrested Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, five counts of attempted murder and money laundering. The men remain in custody. The five accused of the murders of AKA and Tibz: Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, Siyanda Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande Picture: Se-Anne Rall/IOL

Two more accused, Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande, were arrested in eSwatini. The men continue to fight against their extradition. Speaking to eNCA, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, did not go into detail about police investigations however, he said “there is a nice picture coming together”. Mkhwanazi said when the case goes (back) to court, there will be interesting evidence that will show how far people will go when ordering hits on others.

He said people can deny their role but when evidence is presented, they will have to confirm to police who masterminded the murder. Mkhwanazi said it is one thing to deal with the executors of the hit, police are looking for the main boss behind the murder. He added that it will take a while but he is confident that puzzle is coming together.