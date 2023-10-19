Police in KwaZulu-Natal have tracked down and arrested a suspect linked to the rape of a psychiatric patient two years ago.
The 41-year-old Mtwalume suspect was on the run after police issued a warrant of arrest for him.
KZN police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the suspect allegedly raped a 37-year-old woman at a medical facility in Scottburgh on the KZN South Coast in April 2021.
Police said at the time, the suspect was working as a porter at the facility.
"He took the victim for an X-ray when he allegedly took her into the basement of another building and raped her. A rape case was opened at the Scottburgh police station, and the docket was handed over to the Port Shepstone FCS for further investigation," Gwala said.
She added that the suspect fled the area when he heard that he was on police's radar.
Gwala said on Thursday that the suspect was arrested in Ntuzuma and is due to appear in the Port Shepstone Magistrate's Court on Friday.
IOL