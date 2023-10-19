Police in KwaZulu-Natal have tracked down and arrested a suspect linked to the rape of a psychiatric patient two years ago. The 41-year-old Mtwalume suspect was on the run after police issued a warrant of arrest for him.

KZN police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the suspect allegedly raped a 37-year-old woman at a medical facility in Scottburgh on the KZN South Coast in April 2021. Police said at the time, the suspect was working as a porter at the facility. "He took the victim for an X-ray when he allegedly took her into the basement of another building and raped her. A rape case was opened at the Scottburgh police station, and the docket was handed over to the Port Shepstone FCS for further investigation," Gwala said.