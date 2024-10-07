KZN Transport MEC calls for road safety campaigns to be intensified after six killed in head-on crash

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements is calling for October's road safety campaigns to be ramped up following the deaths of six people in a road crash on the R102 in Darnall in northern KwaZulu-Natal, at the weekend. MEC Siboniso Duma said a team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate is working with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to establish the cause of the two-car head collision, which occurred on Saturday night.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that two vehicles collided head-on at high speed," he said. IPSS Medical Rescue said when emergency teams arrived at the scene, they found while five people died at the scene, others sustained injuries ranging from moderate to critical. "All patients were stabilised on scene by EMRS and IPSS Medical Rescue before being transported to hospital under the care of Advanced Life Support paramedics," said IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Kelsey-Jae Meyrick.

A sixth person died a short while later. Six people have died following a head-on collision on the R102 near Darnall in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

Meanwhile, at least six people were injured in two separate crashes within close proximity to each other on Sunday. She said all the injured were taken to hospital for further medical care after being stabilised at the scene. MEC Duma added that between now and the festive season, road safety campaigns involving a multi-disciplinary team of law enforcement officers will be intensified. On Saturday, the department convened a roadblock at the Oribi Toll Plaza and later an interfaith prayer to foster a working relationship with religious leaders in the province.