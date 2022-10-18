KZN woman, 84, raped by 21-year-old man who fell asleep at crime scene, dies

Durban – An 84-year-old woman who was raped two weeks ago by a 21 year old, has died. KZN MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza sent her heartfelt condolences victim’s family.

Two weeks ago the victim had been asleep in her Esibizane Village, Newtonville home when the suspect forcefully entered her home and raped her. The man fell asleep after raping Mbhele and he was caught by neighbours in the victim’s bed sleeping naked, the Department said. The victim was admitted to hospital following her injuries and died this weekend.

Khoza described the woman’s passing as a tragedy as she could not recover after her sexual assault by a man who is her grandchildren’s age. “There are no words that can comfort them at this stage as they are going through such a tough time. However, we want to give them assurance that our team of social workers will remain with the family,” Khoza said. She said young people are supposed to protect senior citizens in their villages and not be the ones who inflict pain.

Khoza said it was pleasing that the rapist remained in police custody. She said the man who sexually assaulted Mbhele must remain in prison. “We don’t want to see this young man roaming our streets. He is a danger to society.”

