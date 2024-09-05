KZN woman arrested for allegedly setting house alight with her father inside

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of her father. The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the Skokoko area in Inanda.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda reports indicate that the woman set the house alight while the father was inside. “The motive is unknown.” Netshiunda said the accused will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court soon to face charges of murder and arson.

In an incident report seen by IOL, the victim was 47-years-old and was first allegedly assaulted with a gas gun on the head by his daughter. It is further alleged that the father and daughter were both intoxicated. The victim’s body was found in the house, burnt beyond recognition.

The entire house was also burnt to the ground. The accused allegedly fled the scene and was later arrested by police. In another incident, a man who stabbed his mother to death a day before Mother’s Day in May 2023, was found not guilty of her murder.

The court ruled that he was not criminally responsible for his mother’s death Krishen Pillay, was arrested for stabbing his mother in their Glen Anil home. In March 2024, the 40-year-old was found to not be mentally fit to stand trial and will be detained at the Fort Napier Hospital.