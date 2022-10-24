KZN woman arrested with R1.5m worth of copper in Pietermaritzburg

Durban - A 36-year-old woman is due to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s court on Monday after allegedly being caught copper worth R1,5 million. She was arrested on Saturday at a small holding in Thornville in the Pietermaritzburg Midlands.

Police said a multi-disciplinary operation was conducted where the team was following up on information regarding an illegal workshop. “The team proceeded to the identified farm where a search was conducted,” said provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo. “Police officers seized copper wire with an estimated value of R1.5 million.

Smelting equipment such as gas bottles and tools which are valued at R500 000-00 was also seized. Picture: SAPS “Smelting equipment such as gas bottles and tools which are valued at R500 000-00 was also seized.” The woman also faces charges of tampering with essential infrastructure. Last month, Lububalo Mpubane was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for tampering with essential infrastructure.

The 38-year-old was convicted in the The Oudtshoorn Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape. Mpubane was was arrested on R62 highway in Ladysmith while cutting and transporting Telkom copper cables. The Hawks said thirty rolls of copper cables to the value of R68 525 were found at the back of the truck he and his co-accused were driving. The co-accused were jailed for seven years.

In another incident, five men were jailed for stealing copper cables from Transnet railway lines in Mahlabathini. The five accused, Zefania Bhululu, 32, Mike Chauke, 28, Izek Mapamo, 25, James Mawoza, 27, and Mzomhle Thathi, 26, were arrested by Kingsley Visible Policing members on July 4, 2021. According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo. police were conducting patrol duties when they noticed a quantum combi travelling from Vryheid towards Utrecht.