KZN woman charged for killing her cop sister denied bail

Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal woman charged with the murder of her elder sister has been denied bail. Bongeka Somani, 42, is accused of killing her sister Nokuthula, 55, at her Umzimkhulu home on April 29.

She was arrested in July and made a bid for bail in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court. According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, Somani will remain behind bars until her next appearance on September 7. Nokuthula, a policewoman, who was stationed at the Umzimkhulu police station, was seated in the lounge of her home, when she came under attack.

It is alleged two gunmen entered her home and opened fire on her. She died at the scene. A second person, Siyabulela Mbhele, 24, was first arrested by the Hawks in the Inhlabeni ward of the Ibisi area.

Mhlongo said Mbhele remains in police custody and will appear in court on August 12. More arrested are expected. IOL