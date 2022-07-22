KZN woman charged for killing her cop sister to remain behind bars for another week

Bongeka Somani is accused of killing her older sister, Sergeant Nokuthula Somani. Durban - The case of a KwaZulu-Natal woman charged with the murder of her older sister has been postponed to July 29, and she will remain in custody. Bongeka Somani, 42, who is charged with the murder of Sergeant Nokuthula Somani, 55, made a second appearance in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Bongeka and her 24-year-old co-accused Siyabulela Mbhele were expected to apply for bail but Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said there was a delay with the application. “Both the accused were remanded back into police custody and the matter was adjourned to July 29 for a bail application.” Nokuthula was off-duty and sitting in the lounge of her Umzimkhulu home when two suspects entered the house and shot her multiple times.

More on this Hawks arrest sister of female KZN cop who was shot in her lounge

The victim who was stationed at Umzimkhulu police station died on scene while the suspects fled the scene. Mbhele was arrested shortly after the murder in the Inhlabeni ward of the Ibisi area. The Hawks said more arrests were expected.

Story continues below Advertisement

Last month, a KZN cop was charged with killing his wife at their Inchanga home. Mthokozisi Nene appeared in the Camperdown Magistrate’s Court this week for continuation of his bail application. Nene is charged with the murder of his wife Thobeka Nompilo Nene.

Story continues below Advertisement

Thobeka who was a teacher sustained a single gunshot wound to her head. In addition to murder, Nene also faces charges of defeating the ends of justice and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. IOL