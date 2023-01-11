KZN woman, hitman jailed for life for killing traditional healer over land dispute

Durban – A woman who hired a hitman to kill a traditional healer over a land dispute, has been jailed. Duduzile Philisiwe Gumbi and hitman Ngcebo Sheperd Khuzwayo were convicted of the murder of Zandile Zondo, a traditional healer, in 2017.

They were sentenced to life imprisonment in Mtunzini High Court this week. According to the NPA before the murder incident, Gumbi and Zondo had a dispute about land and Gumbi then decided to kill her. She then enlisted the services of Khuzwayo, who sought assistance from Fisokuhle Mfeka to carry out the murder in February, 2017, in the Gingindlovu area.

“On the day of the incident, both men armed themselves with a firearm and went to Zondo’s house, under the pretext of seeking a consultation,” said NPA provincial spokesperson Natasha Kara. “Once alone with her, Mfeka shot her fatally and the men then fled the area. Gumbi later paid Khuzwayo a sum of money, and they were arrested some weeks later.” According to the NPA, Mfeka became mentally ill before the start of the trial and was declared a state patient.

In addition to a life sentence Khuzwayo was sentenced to a further two years and six months imprisonment, for possession of a firearm without a licence. In court State Advocate Dan Magwaza, used cellphone evidence, as well as a confession made by Gumbi, to prove the state’s case. In a victim impact statement the deceased’s daughter Amanda Pretty Nxumalo said that her mother was a good and kind person, and their family has been torn apart following her death.

“She also mentioned that since her mother was killed at their homestead, being at home is a constant reminder to them that she is dead, and they cannot move past that.” In sentencing them, the court deemed them unfit to possess a firearm. “Their application for leave to appeal their conviction and sentence was refused.”