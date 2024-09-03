Lack of funds delays justice for families of Cradock Four as inquest postponed

The families of four murdered apartheid activists will have to wait another nine months to find more about their loved one's deaths. However, the judge presiding over the matter has put in place strict timelines to manage to process so it is ready to proceed at the next sitting.

The much-anticipated commencement of an inquest into the killing of Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparrow Mkhonto, dubbed the 'Cradock Four' was due to get underway in the Eastern Cape High Court but it has since been postponed to June 2, 2025. This is because funding could not be secured for one of the family members, as well as the Cradock community and certain persons of interest in the case, the National Prosecuting Authority said. "There was an agreement before Tuesday's appearance that the inquest would not proceed for this reason. Consequently, the inquest was postponed to the first available date for all counsel," the NPA said.

The NPA added that it is ready to proceed with the matter. The agency added that remains committed to ensuring accountability of Truth and Reconciliation (TRC) crimes. "It has adopted a prosecutorial strategy that will enable the victims of TRC cases to obtain closure, as well as justice for their loved ones," the NPA's spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Luxolo Tyali said.

Tyali added that the postponement of the inquest was regrettable but beyond the control of the NPA. "The NPA will do everything within its power to ensure that there are no further delays in this long-overdue matter," Tyali said. The Cradock Four were on their way back to Cradock in the then Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha) when they were stopped at a roadblock set up by the Security Branch, and killed.