Landlord arrested at Harties after he allegedly shot and killed a tenant complaining about electricity and water

Police in the North West province have arrested a 72-year-old landlord following an incident in which he allegedly shot and killed his tenant. Police spokesperson in the North West, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani, said the murder happened on Sunday, at a plot outside Hartbeespoort Dam, near Brits.

“According to the reports, the 66-year-old tenant approached his landlord when he discovered that there was no electricity and water at his place,” said Funani. “Following an argument that ensued between the two, the landlord went inside his house and came back with a firearm and allegedly shot the victim on his upper-body.” Police said the landlord then fled from the scene, while the shot tenant was transported to the hospital.

The victim was declared dead on arrival at the medical facility. “The suspect was arrested during an intelligence driven operation conducted around the Skeerport area. The police also recovered a firearm, which will be subjected to ballistic tests,” said Funani. The arrested 72-year-old alleged killed is expected to appear before the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, facing charges of murder.

Meanwhile, provincial police commissioner in North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, has saluted the police team for the “concerted effort to ensure the arrest of the suspect”. In May, IOL reported that police in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, had arrested a 57-year-old woman after she severely assaulted her landlord, and almost stabbed her during a confrontation over the locking of the house gate. At the time, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the tenant allegedly locked out the landlord, and severely assaulted her when she came to ask about being locked out of her yard.