Landlords urged to vet tenants after two men killed in property disputes in KZN

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating two incidents where landlords were murdered following disputes with tenants. In the first incident, police discovered the body of a man at a residence in Reservoir Hills. He was lying on his back with two gunshot wounds to the chest.

A second body, a man believed to be a tenant on the property, was found a short distance away. It is alleged that the men got into an argument over rental payments, and the tenant shot the landlord before turning the gun on himself. KZN police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said charges of murder and an inquest are being investigated by Sydenham SAPS.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," she added. In Verulam, a landlord was stabbed to death, allegedly by his tenant, on October 15. The Daily News reported that the 56-year-old man was heard screaming for help after the verbal altercation.

Reaction Unit SA's Prem Balram said the property owner demanded outstanding rent, and the pair got into an argument. The tenant left the property and returned with two other males. They stabbed the victim multiple times before they fled the scene on foot,” Balram said. Landlords are urged to vet tenants

According to Residential Property expert, Simoné Muller, properly vetting tenants is an integral part of being a responsible landlord in South Africa. "Thoroughly screening prospective tenants helps to ensure a safe and peaceful living environment for everyone involved," she said. She said responsible landlords understand the significance of conducting background checks, verifying references, and assessing a tenant’s financial stability.

Muller explained that background checks reveal previous payment history, defaults and judgements, providing valuable insights into a prospective tenant’s character and reliability. She said contacting previous landlords allows for an assessment of the tenant’s rental history, and overall behaviour as a tenant which will impact other residents should they become a tenant. "Verifying a tenant’s financial stability is equally important. This can be done by requesting proof of income or employment, credit checks, and evaluating their ability to meet rental obligations.

"By assessing these factors, landlords can ensure that tenants have the means to fulfil their financial responsibilities and maintain a stable tenancy mitigating bad debt down the line; the knock-on effect of which can be disastrous for a landlord’s cash flow," Muller said. She said by implementing a thorough tenant vetting process, responsible landlords can significantly reduce the risks of property damage, disruptive behaviour, or potential conflicts within the community. "This proactive approach not only contributes to a safe and peaceful living environment but also protects the interests of other tenants and the overall reputation of the property," Muller said.