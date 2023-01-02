Laudium attorney had been talking to man on the street when he was killed

Durban – A 50-year-old Laudium attorney had been talking to a man on the street when he was killed on New Year’s Eve. Messages of condolences have been streaming in for attorney Mubeen Omar Shamsoodien on social media.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, the incident took place at around 6pm. “It is reported two males were standing on the street talking to one another when all of a sudden one of them pulled out a firearm and shot the other one. “The victim was certified dead on the scene and he was later identified as a local attorney,” said Masondo.

He said police arrested the 48-year-old suspect on the scene. “The firearm suspected to be used in the commission of murder was found in his possession and confiscated.” Masondo said the motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage

Story continues below Advertisement

“The suspect is expected to appear before the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.” In another incident, a well-known Limpopo attorney was gunned down in the presence of his wife in September. IOL reported that Schalk David Pienaar was gunned down at his home in the town of Mokopane.

Story continues below Advertisement