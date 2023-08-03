Lauren Dickason trial: ‘She intended for the victims to die’, says forensic psychiatrist

Warning: This story contains graphic details and may be triggering to some readers The forensic psychiatrist currently on the witness stand in a trial where a South African mother is accused of murdering her three children in New Zealand told the High Court in Christchurch she intended for her children to die.

Originally from Pretoria, Lauren Dickason, 42, is accused of murdering six-year-old Liané and two-year-old twins, Maya and Karla by first strangling them with cable ties, but ending their lives by smothering them with their blankets in September 2021. Her husband, orthopaedic surgeon Graham Dickason discovered the bodies when he got home from a work function. Forensic psychiatrist Dr Simone McLeavey was the first expert to interview Lauren after the alleged murders.

McLeavey testified that while Lauren may suffer from a disease of the mind, the extent was not sufficient to render her incapable of understanding the nature of her actions, Stuff.NZ reported. The forensic psychiatrist told the court that Lauren’s actions indicate premeditation rather than the killings being impulsive as she claimed, due to the previously deleted searches on how to overdose children. McLeavey told the court Lauren intended for the victims to die and she was aware her actions could result in the deaths.

She said any altruistic motivation was formed by control and anger in regards to the prospect of another woman raising her children. McLeavey further stated that stress was a factor in driving the killings, but emphasises that the stressors did not lead to the murders or suicides, but rather a person’s perception of the stressor. In her expert opinion, McLeavey told the court Lauren would not be eligible for an insanity defence. She also stated there is no evidence that Lauren has an infanticide defence available.