Law firm accountant accused of fleecing R17million from client’s trust accounts

An Eastern Cape law firm trust attorney accused of stealing R17million from clients and depositing the money into personal bank account has been arrested. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as the Hawks) confirmed the arrest of Liezel Bandenhorst, 44, on Wednesday.

She appeared the same day before the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crime’s Court charged with fraud. “It is alleged that during the period between 2018 and 2023, the accused misappropriated funds from Du Toit Attorneys,” Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said. She said it was reported that Bandenhorst's duties in the law firm were to handle the client's investment fund, trust receipts and payments.

“The business entity managing director picked up discrepancies from the trust bank account and the matter was referred to the Hawks for probing.” She said preliminary investigations showed that the accused allegedly made unauthorised transactions by transferring cash from the law firm’s trust bank account to her personal bank account in tranches. “The investigations by the Hawks further revealed that the accused allegedly used login details of a senior attorney and made several transactions by transferring money into her bank account.

“Consequently, the law firm was prejudiced cash to the value over R17 million.” The Hawks said it is further alleged the accused manipulated the accounting system resulting in the falsification of financial records. Bandenhorst has been released on R10,000 bail and the matter has been adjourned to September 9, 2024.