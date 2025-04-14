Lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial hints at abandoning client as Judge Mokgoatlheng refuses further delays

The trial of five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates star goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been postponed again before the High Court in Pretoria. The trial has been on ice for more than two months, following the untimely death of advocate Thulani Mngomezulu. The legal eagle succumbed to illness in the early hours of December 10, 2024, at Thelle Morearane Hospital in Vosloorus.

Mngomezulu represented Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, and following his demise, one of the defence lawyers, advocate Charles Mnisi, announced that he would be representing the murder-accused Sibiya. However, on Monday, after the almost three-months hiatus, Mnisi requested Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng to postpone the matter again, which displeased the judge. Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng “Mr Mnisi you have had more than enough time, two months and three weeks. That is what we accorded you, as a postponement. And you have been in this trial since when my predecessor, Judge (Tshifhiwa) Maumela was seized with the matter,” Mokgoatlheng addressed the court.

“Every day you were listening to evidence which was adjuced. It is not like you are a new counsel coming to the matter cold, no. It cannot go on and on and on. Mr Mnisi you must be ready on Tuesday, we are continuing on that day, okay?” Moments later, Mnisi told the court that if the judge insists that the matter resumes on Tuesday, he would not be able to represent Sibiya. “If the court is saying that I should come next week ready to proceed with the matter, then I am going to request that I be excused from representing accused number one (Sibiya).

Mokgoatlheng interjected: “Fine, you can say that on Tuesday, but this case is postponed to Tuesday”. Singer Kelly Khumalo with her then boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa. The five accused men - Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli - face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. The trial, which began in 2022, has been marked by numerous delays and controversies. Defence lawyers have repeatedly questioned the state's case, arguing that the wrong suspects have been arrested while those present at the scene remain free.

The trial has hit several roadblocks, including having to start from scratch in July 2023. Meyiwa was killed on October 26, 2014, while in the company of his girlfriend and the mother of his child, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus. In the house, that day were Meyiwa, Kelly and her younger sister, Zandile, their mother Ntombi Khumalo (MaKhumalo), Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly’s then four-year-old son, Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa.