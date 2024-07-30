‘Lead by example’: Northern Cape ‘drunk’ cop nabbed after roadside video goes viral

Northern Cape cops have arrested one of their own after an on-duty police constable was filmed staggering and falling on the roadside, seemingly drunk. He has been charged for driving under influence of alcohol, driving negligently and recklessly, and for using a State vehicle without authorisation.

In a viral video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by journalist and anti-crime activist Yusuf Abrambjee, an on-duty police officer in full uniform was recorded stumbling on the road and having difficulty maintaining his balance. In uniform!@SAPoliceService #CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/Hj3dM0Q4Fz — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 29, 2024 His colleague is seen attempting to assist him in standing, but he ends up falling down, eliciting laughter from community members.

One of the community members can be heard exclaiming: "Heeee bonang," which translates to "Come see this“. Another voice from the community can be heard saying, “Etsa video," which means "Take a video”. In the video, the police officer from Mothibistad police station appears to have been struggling to stand for some time. Another community member said that she had activated her car's hazard lights to urge them to move off the road, only to discover it was a drunk police constable.

Another resident loudly said that police officers resort to drinking beer when they endure problems at home. In response to questions from IOL News about the incident, Brigadier Mashay Gamieldien, spokesperson for the Northern Cape police, confirmed that the police constable, was on duty at the time. Gamieldien said that the cop was arrested for allegedly driving a State vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

“The member has already appeared before the Mothibistad Magistrate’s Court on a charge of drunken driving, negligent and reckless driving, and for utilising a state vehicle without the owner's consent.” Gamieldien said that the police constable is currently released on bail. Meanwhile, Northern Cape provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola welcomed the arrest of the constable and condemned the incident.

She said internal departmental procedures are under way in line with SAPS 2016 disciplinary regulations. “Police officers are meant to lead by example. We do not expect the behaviour that has been depicted on a video from any of our members. “We will ensure a thorough internal process is conducted into the behaviour of this police officer. We do not condone and will not allow such behaviour in our ranks,” said Otola.