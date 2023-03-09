Learners killed on N4 as three vehicles travelling in same direction crash

Pretoria - Two learners were killed this morning in a horrific crash involving three vehicles on the N4 toll road between Vosman and Emalahleni in Mpumalanga. Spokesperson for the provincial Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison Moeti Mmusi said several learners sustained injuries ranging from mild to moderate.

“This happened when two minibus taxis and an articulated truck collided. “It is alleged that one of the minibuses may have stopped or slowed down on the road while the truck was already too close. The truck subsequently hit the taxi on the rear, and the taxi then went to collide into the rear of the minibus that was in front,” said Mmusi. At least two learners have died in a horrific crash on the N4 near Emalahleni when a heavy truck crashed into a taxi. Picture: Supplied All three vehicles involved in the crash were travelling in the same direction.

At least two learners have died in a horrific crash on the N4 near Emalahleni when a heavy truck crashed into a taxi. Picture: Supplied The injured passengers have been transported to nearby health facilities for further medical attention. At least two learners have died in a horrific crash on the N4 near Emalahleni when a heavy truck crashed into a taxi. Picture: Supplied “The cause of crash is not yet known, but the investigation is already under way,” said Mmusi. Last year, at least nine learners were killed in a crash which happened on the D267 between Dundonald and Mayflower when a minibus taxi was taking learners home after school.

The body of the ninth learner was found in a river a day after the crash. “The body was discovered following a search operation that was conducted by the police, working closely with the community and other stakeholders,” the Mpumalanga Department of Education and the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison said at the time. “It is believed that the body fell in the river upon impact and it was trapped in between rocks.”