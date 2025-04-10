Legacy meets tomorrow: How the Cape Town International Jazz Festival became Africa's Grandest Gathering

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) has a long and storied history dating back to the 2000s, and with this year’s edition being the 22nd, it is clear that through all the unexpected twists and turns, it remains “Africa’s Grandest Gathering”. Back in 2000, the CTIJF was born as the North Sea Jazz Festival Cape Town with Herbie Hancock, Abbey Lincoln, and Hugh Masekela, to name a few, mesmerising a cosmopolitan crowd numbering 6 000 attendees at the city’s Good Hope Centre.

The inaugural festival became a realised vision, first seeded in the heady years after the end of apartheid, when the largest contingent of international jazz stars this culturally isolated country had ever seen, set foot on these shores. The festival came to be through a critical partnership struck with Holland’s Noord See Festival. The event benefited from the vast experience of its Dutch counterpart. It eventually stood on its own and was renamed the Cape Town International Jazz Festival in 2004. In that year, CTIJF also moved from the Good Hope Centre to its current home, the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

The CTIJF has been fully black-owned since the Survé Family rescued it from near collapse in 2006. While the challenges were vast, especially with regard to continued corporate support and audience growth, the CTIJF could now stand independently – a “Proudly South African” initiative. Attendance gradually grew from 14 000 to 32 000 by 2009, and it had become affectionately known as “Africa’s Grandest Gathering” with a reputation as a phenomenal musical, multi-cultural, and multi-media event - a familiar feature on the African continent and the southern hemisphere’s travel and cultural calendar.

Independent Media archives show that for festival founder, Rashid Lombard and his partner Billy Domingo, the fruition of what the festival became was almost inconceivable when they first started. “Coming from the cultural vacuum that was apartheid South Africa and preceded by a few failed attempts by other parties to pull off such an event, espAfrika was confronted with public scepticism. “It was only when a few star artists such as Ronny Jordan and Roy Hargrove arrived early for the event and gave television interviews, that the public began to buy in and ticket sales improved,” a newspaper editorial mentioned.

A look at a newpaper editiorial on the 12th Cape Town International Jazz Festival. In the earlier years of the festival, it brought more than 40 international and local artists to perform over two days on five stages. The festival became so well known that it was singled out in a State of the Nation Address by then-president Jacob Zuma in 2010. Great headliners from past festivals included: 2000: Hardcore bebop and fusion fans flooded into Kippies to be overawed by Miles Davis’s former sideman and piano prodigy, Herbie Hancock. The late piano virtuoso Bheki Mseleku, also performed.

2003: Chart-topper India Arie brought her unique brand of R&B to a mesmerised audience.

2004: Acclaimed South African international giant of jazz, Abdullah Ibrahim, finally made his long-anticipated appearance at the festival.

2006: Miriam Makeba, the late and beloved singer who tirelessly campaigned abroad against the apartheid government, performs as part of her international series of farewell tours.

2009: Legendary Hugh Masekela, celebrated his 70th birthday on the Kippies stage.

2010: Mos Def, Shakatak, Jonathan Butler, with special guest Dave Koz were some of the international performers while local ones included Ringo Madlingozi and Freshlyground. Deputy President Paul Mashatile, when he was still the minister of Arts and Culture, also touted the power of the festival. Throughout its history, CTIJF has become a significant cultural event that showcases the evolution of jazz while providing a platform for both established artists and emerging talent.

By prioritising jazz, the festival not only celebrates an essential genre but also harnesses the essence of South African history, where jazz serves as a powerful medium of expression and resistance. As the years progressed, the CTIJF broadened its horizons. By 2015, its line-up reflected the rich tapestry of global jazz, drawing artists from across Europe, the Americas, and Africa to create a wide mix of performances. High-profile acts such as Lauryn Hill, Dan Brubeck, James Ingram, Dave Sanchez, Dave Koz, Earth, Wind and Fire, Abigail Kubheka, Hugh Masekela, Thandiswa Mazwai, Zoë Modiga, and Jimmy Dludlu have graced its stage, while the festival has actively pursued its mission to bridge African music with the global audience.

The late SA legend Hugh Masekela also performed at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. CTIJF has also positioned itself as a vital cultural hub, creating a space for conversations and interactions beyond the music. The festival hosts a series of workshops, masterclasses, and discussions where attendees can engage with artists and industry experts. This educational component adds depth to the festival, fostering a community united by a shared love for jazz and music innovation. The masterclass has become a vital part of their mission to nurture talent and foster cultural exchange.

The festival has reached new heights, and is now headed by an all-women team, a testament to Dr Iqbal Survé’s commitment to women empowerment and transformation. World-class festival, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) is run entirely by an all-women leadership team, led by Festival Head Shaakirah Adams. Now, under the leadership of Shaakirah Adams and her formidable team, the CTIJF is undergoing an inspiring evolution. The team is not simply executing plans; they are driving a new era for the festival, ensuring it remains as relevant, exciting, and powerful as ever.

"Leading an all-female team at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival is more than just a role — it's a responsibility to honour 22 years of legacy while pushing the festival into an exciting new era. We’re not just organising a world-class event; we’re shaping an experience that inspires, connects, and cements its place as Africa’s Grandest Gathering," said Adams, festival head. At last year's festival, the Survé Family also announced its further commitment of R100 million to the festival's sustainability and long-term cultural investment. This year's line-up takes the theme “Legacy meets tomorrow” to the next level, honouring the past legends and welcoming the future with artists such as Grammy award winner DJ and producer Black Coffee in collaboration with Nduduzo Makhathini.

This year’s CTIJF isn’t just a festival, it’s a moment. Black Coffee with Nduduzo Makhathini, who promises a genre-defying performance for the Cape Town International Jazz Festival at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. With its bold new energy, unforgettable collaborations, and a global-meets-local line-up that’s never been done before, it is set to rewrite the story of live music on African soil. This genre mix attracts all music lovers. Year after year, tickets sell out fast. People come out to see their icons, discover new artists, and be part of the world-class experience.