Legendary filmmaker Duma Ka Ndlovu released on R100,000 bail for over R25 million tax evasion

Legendary South African filmmaker and producer, Duma ka Ndlovu, appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting in Palm Ridge facing a charge of alleged tax evasion to the tune of over R25 million. Ndlovu appeared on Tuesday alongside tax practitioners, Rodney Mutsharini and Maxwell Mloyi.

The trio face several charges of fraud and tax evasion that was allegedly committed over a number of years. Investigating Directorate Against Crime (IDAC) spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, said the three were arrested on Monday. Mamothame explained that Bain and Company was contracted by the South African Revenue Services (SARS) to render services and the company sub-contracted Ambrobite, now known as Kanoboya Consulting which is owned by Ndlovu, to render strategic and project management services between the period November 2013 to September 2016.

Mamothame said Ndlovu and his tax practitioner, Mloyi, allegedly misrepresented the company’s tax returns when submitting to SARS. “Mloyi together with Ndlovu declared to SARS that the company was dormant and that it never traded during the tax period 2013 to 2017, resulting in a financial loss to SARS,” he said. Regarding his personal income tax, Mamothame said it was discovered that 64-year-old Ndlovu together with Mutsharini, allegedly misrepresented his personal income tax return for the period 2016 to 2019.

“Futhermore, they submitted his personal income tax return for the year 2020 and 2022, but neglecting to make a submission for the year 2021, which resulted in another financial loss to SARS. The total financial loss to SARS due to these alleged offences is estimated at almost R26 million,” he explained. The filmmaker was released on R100,000 bail while his co-accused were released on R50,000 each. The court ordered Mloyi and Mutsharini to surrender their travel documents and report to their nearest police stations every Monday and should they wish to travel outside the borders of the country, they should make a court application.