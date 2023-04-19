Len Cloete ‘doing much better, can now sit on his own’

Durban - Len Cloete, who was shot in Muldersdrift in 2021, is doing much better, the private investigating company handling the case said. Cloete, was shot at a hotel in Muldersdrift on November 13, 2021, in a scuffle by with a policeman.

A video of the shooting incident went viral on social media and sparked a debate. Cloete suffered extensive brain damage leaving him unable to speak. He returned home in February 2022, having suffered many blows to his health.

He was also confined to a wheelchair. Private investigator Mike Bolhuis of Specialised Security Services this week confirmed that Cloete was doing much better. His lead investigator, Luke Enslin, said: “Len Cloete is much better than he was previously. He is at home, he can now sit.

“He unfortunately still gets fed via a tube. He can identify his immediate family. He can respond to them in a very simplistic way. “Len has serious brain damage after the incident, but he is much better and is doing well.” Enslin said his movement was restricted.

“He must be assisted to sit down but he is much better than he was months ago. There is a long way for him to recuperate. We not sure about the court case or if it will even get to court.” The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said a case of attempted murder was opened. The policeman in question has not been charged and Ipid has been approached for an update. In October, Cloete’s wife Chantal posted a heartfelt message to her husband on their sixth anniversary, thanking him for their life together.