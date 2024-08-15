Lengthy jail term for Limpopo man, 26, who brutally hacked to death his mom, sister and his nine-year-old niece

The High Court in Limpopo, sitting in Polokwane, has sentenced a 26-year-old man who was convicted for the murder of his three family members, including his mother, at Breda village under Gilead policing area in the Waterberg District. The court heard that on July 10, 2023, Tlou Milford Seanego had a heated argument with his 19-year-old sister.

“During the argument, the accused (Seanego) attempted to assault her, and their mother, aged 59, tried to intervene. The accused took a sharp object and hacked both his mother and sister with it,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. Furthermore, Seanego brutally killed his nine-year-old niece who was also present during the incident. He then fled the scene after murdering the three.

“Police, together with members of the emergency and medical services (EMS), were summoned to the scene and declared the trio dead on their arrival,” said Ledwaba. Police immediately commenced with a manhunt for Seanego which resulted in his apprehension on the same day of the triple murder incident. Seanego was found hiding in bushes next to Breda village.

"The matter was assigned to Sergeant Mammila Thabo Selolo attached to Gilead detective unit for further investigations. Through diligence and sterling detective work, Sergeant Selolo managed to oppose bail until his (Seanego) sentencing on Monday, August 12, 2024," said Ledwaba. Seanego subsequently pleaded guilty on three charges of murder and he was sentenced to 20 years for each of the three counts of murder. "In addition, a sentence of 15 years in count three to run concurrently with sentences in count one, two and three, thus indicating that the accused will be effectively incarcerated for a period of 25 years," said Ledwaba.