Lesotho hitman opened fire at North West tavern, shooting eight patrons

The Stilfontein Regional Court has sentenced 34-year-old Mokhosi Mopheme Manama to two life terms plus 70 years after he was convicted of several charges including double murder. North West provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh said Manama was also convicted of additional charges including six counts of attempted murder, and illegal possession of a firearm.

“The court sentence stems from an incident reported close to midnight on 4 September 2022, at a tavern in Kanana. Evidence presented before court indicated that Manama, a Lesotho citizen, was hired to kill a man, who he found at the tavern,” said Myburgh. “He opened fire and shot him eight times, but he survived the ordeal. “Furthermore, he (Manama) also shot seven other people, who were sitting outside the tavern, killing two men.”

The two deceased men were identified as Siyabonga Sikothi, 22, and Lebohang Christoffer Mashei, 24. The other five victims who survived Manama's shooting spree were five men and one woman. Police said the victims are aged between 21 and 37. The injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Manama fled the scene after the shooting, and an extensive investigation was commenced by the SAPS Anti-Gang Unit. Mokhosi Manama has been sentenced to two life terms plus 70 years for a brutal tavern shooting in North West that left two dead and several injured. “Manama was traced a year later, on 25 March 2023. A dedicated investigating officer at the Anti-Gang Unit, utilised his private vehicle and followed the suspect to Orkney, where Manama was stopped and arrested with the help of Orkney police,” said Myburgh. “Eyewitnesses positively identified Manama as the hitman and his bail was successfully opposed by the investigating officer, Sergeant Boeti Matlhoko and the state prosecutor, Mr Chris Kok.”

Manama was detained until his sentencing last week. Meanwhile, acting provincial police commissioner in the North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng and the provincial director of public prosecutions, Dr Rachel Makhari, have welcomed Manama’s sentencing. [email protected]