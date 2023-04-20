Lesotho national handed two life sentences for murder

Johannesburg: A 28-year-old Lesotho national has been sentenced to two life terms and an additional 43 years imprisonment for various offences, including murder, robbery and illegal immigration. The Limpopo Polokwane High Court found Lazarus Justice Mohapi guilty of a wide range of crimes, which also include conspiracy to commit robbery with aggravating circumstances, two counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and being an illegal immigrant.

Limpopo NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said: “During the trial, the accused pleaded not guilty, andstate witnesses testified that the accused had two accomplices who were employed at Redwing Investment Farm in Bela-Bela.” The witnesses said they conspired to rob their employer, a businessman, and farm owner, Simon Malebane. On the evening of August 17, 2019, they attacked Malebane while he was opening a gate at the farm, beat him with iron rods, and dragged him to the farmhouse. There, they shot dead one of the farm caretakers, Leburu Ngoagamobe, and strangled Malebana, and stole firearms, rifles, and cash worth R200 000. They were arrested in 2021 after making an entry on Facebook.

Malabi-Dzhangi: said “In aggravation of the sentence, state Advocate Lerato Mohlaka called Malebane’s brother, Kgoshi Malesela Jonas Malebane, to testify. He stated the deceased had business responsibilities, a role in the chieftaincy of Moshate wa Bakgatla ba Malebane ba Makutu, and his family.” “He had more than 2 000 employees working for him, and some lost employment due to his death. He said the deceased was a mentor to young business enterprises. The prosecutor argued that the offences were serious and heinous, and she prayed for life imprisonment.” In sentencing Mohapi, Judge George Phathudi said the accused and his accomplices had conspired to rob a man who had fed them and had mercilessly killed their co-worker before fleeing to Lesotho.