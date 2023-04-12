Cape Town – A Lesotho national who is part of a gang that has allegedly been terrorizing the Freedom Park community, robbing shops and taverns, has been arrested. The suspect has been charged with the unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The 38-year-old suspect was arrested by the JMPD’s Integrated Intelligence Operations Centre (IIOC) Undercover Reaction Unit together with the SAPS Crime Intelligence. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers received a tip off about gang members who were terrorising the Freedom Park community on Monday “It was alleged that the gang is targeting taverns and spaza shops and robbing patrons.

“It was further alleged that the gang members robbed patrons at Morris Tavern and shot eight males the previous night, where three males perished on the scene and five males were admitted to a hospital in critical condition. “The officers were dispatched to Freedom Park, and upon their arrival they received information that the majority of the gang members went to the Johannesburg Inner City to sell goods obtained during the robbery,” Fihla said. Fihla further added that the officers also received information that one gang member was left behind and they proceeded to his premises.

“Whilst entering the premises, the officers noticed a male who matched the description of the suspect. “They apprehended and searched the male, and he was found to have an illegal firearm with the serial number filed off in his possession,” Fihla added. The Lesotho national was arrested and detained at Eldorado Park SAPS, and he is due to appear in court during the week.