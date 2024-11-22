Lesotho nationals jailed for fatally shooting four waste collectors at a dumping site in Gauteng

Five Lesotho nationals have been each handed four life terms of imprisonment after they were found guilty of killing four waste collectors at a dumping site in March 2022. This week the Palm Ridge High Court sentenced the men for the murders of Mmalihlakong Serobanyane, Amelia Keketsi, Molikeng Khutlitsi, and Rethabile Sebatana.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the waste collectors were mercilessly shot and killed. The accused Nthole Montle, 30, Motlalentoa Nkwe, 47, Thokoane Palo, 47, Tshele Lesala,22, and 35-year-old Tefelo Mokhotla were convicted of killing the men at a Selby dumping site on March 3, 2022. NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said police investigation revealed that a violent confrontation erupted at the Selby dumping site, where both groups had initially been collecting waste.

“The accused, armed with firearms, began indiscriminately firing at the victims and others present, resulting in tragic deaths and injuries. “The accused were charged with multiple offences, including four counts of murder and violations of the Immigration Act.” The NPA said during the trial a key witness for the State testified that the accused, affiliated with the Maimai group, attacked the deceased, who was part of the Kessing group, over ownership claims to the dumping site.

“The court concluded that the accused acted with a common purpose, premeditating the murders to eliminate competition.” Mjonondwane said the court also condemned the cross-border crimes, underscoring the need for severe sentences as a deterrent. Explaining the sentences the NPA said Montle received four life terms for murder,15 years for unlawful possession of a firearm, two years for unlawful possession of ammunition, and one month for being in the country illegally.