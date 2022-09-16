Less talk, more action: WC government slams Bheki Cele over plans to tackle extortion, racketeering and murder

Durban – Leadership in the Western Cape have slammed Police Minister Bheki Cele, following his visit to the area on Thursday, to address a spike in criminal acts of extortion, racketeering and murder, targeting public transport operators in the Western Cape and other provinces. While he said the province recorded the lowest murder percentage increase (0.2%) in the latest crime statistics released last month, extreme violence and brutality stalked the province.

The Western Cape has seen an increase in kidnappings and from March 1 until September, police are investigating 32 cases of kidnapping as well as a spate of other crimes including 83 people killed in just one week. “We need less talk and more meaningful interventions to address the very worrying criminal increase,” said the Western Cape’s MEC of Mobility, Daylin Mitchell. “It is disappointing to see Minister Cele reporting on registered statistics on public transport attacks and arrests today, while he was missing in action when we needed his intervention,” Mitchell said.

“While we are grateful for the work done by SAPS and other law enforcement agencies, which saw 16 people being arrested and charged, we need a much more solid co-ordinated effort to ensure successful prosecutions and prevent further attacks and extortion. “I do not share the Ministry of Police’s sense of comfort over the measures currently in place. We need meaningful crime intelligence and co-ordinated interventions across South Africa,” Mitchell said. “Minister Cele missed the opportunity to state that he’ll be engaging the Western Cape Government on the devolution of SAPS, as there is a real need for SAPS to be managed by a capable province such as ours.

“Where LEAP is deployed, it is making a significant difference and both residents and SAPS at ground level are fully appreciative of the additional resources that is strengthening SAPS’ hand in combating crime,” said MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen. Allen said also missed the opportunity to state that he’ll be engaging the Western Cape Government on the devolution of SAPS, as there is a real need for SAPS to be managed by a capable province like the WC. “Where our law enforcement advancement plans (LEAP) are deployed, it is making a significant difference and both residents and SAPS at ground level are fully appreciative of the additional resources that is strengthening SAPS’ hand in combating crime,” he said.

