Cape Town – Two police sergeants, a man and woman, briefly appeared before the Libode Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of corruption. Both accused, aged between 38 and 46, are stationed at the Libode police station and they were arrested in connection with allegations of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana confirmed that their case was postponed until Monday for a formal bail application and both were remanded in custody. Kinana said their names could not be mentioned because they were not asked to plead. “The arrests followed after the victim of corruption approached the police’s anti-corruption unit after he was pointed out by a person who accused him of having committed an offence and was subsequently arrested. “According to information the suspects (police officials) informed him that if he paid a certain amount of money to them, they would in turn ensure that he would not be detained,” said Kinana.

Kinana said that they then demanded gratification, which was subsequently paid to them by the victim, who feared detention. He said that the victim allegedly managed to pay a sum of R3 000 cash and was ordered to ensure that an outstanding balance of about R1 500 was paid. “They also handed documents relating to the case to him, in order for him to burn them. This would have ensured that the case against the victim was wiped out without any possible trace.

“Indeed, after the money was deposited, an amount of R1 500 was ultimately found hidden in-between the police officer’s dockets in the drawer. This made up R4 500 of the total amount demanded by officers from the victim as a form of gratification,” Kinana added. Meanwhile, the acting provincial commissioner, Major-General Zithulele Dladla, has vowed that the SAPS in the Eastern Cape will continue to ensure that SAPS members who continue to bring the organisation’s name into disrepute are held accountable for their actions. “They will be flushed out of the system should they be found guilty of the offences with which they are charged,” Dladla said.