Libyan nationals arrested at Mpumalanga training camp admitted to correctional centre

The 91 Libyan nationals arrested at an illegal military site in Mpumalanga last week have been remanded in custody at a correctional facility in the province. National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, emphasised that the admissions of the 91 Libyan nationals were conducted in strict accordance with established procedures and protocols as outlined in Section 6 of the Correctional Services Act 111 of 1998.

"This is part of our responsibility and commitment in upholding the justice system and ensuring that judicial orders are accurately executed," he said. Spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo, said the men were processed following their court appearance on Monday. "They were remanded until August 5, a date scheduled for the next court meeting," he said.

Nxumalo said like all newly admitted detainees, they will undergo health screening, security assessment, and orientation programmes to acquaint them with their rights and facility rules. "Correctional Services continues to work closely with other law enforcement institutions and relevant structures to ensure that justice is administered efficiently and fairly," Nxumalo said. The group appeared in the White River Magistrates' Court on Monday on charges of misrepresentation in an application for a visa.