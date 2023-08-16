Life behind bars for man who shot and killed cop who was probing a murder case

A man who shot and killed a police officer who was following up on a lead about a murder case at Muzikinya hostel, Reiger Park in Boksburg, has been sentenced to life behind bars. Molefe Rapooie, 27, was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment on August 14, 2023, by the Johannesburg High Court for the murder of Sergeant Lasi Max Siweya, 46.

Siweya was killed at the hostel on March 26, 2022, where he was following up on a lead about a murder case. At the time of his killing, Sergeant Siweya was reported to have been following up on information about a suspect who was wanted for murder at Muzikinya hostel. "While patrolling around the hostel, he noticed a group of men, among them, a man who fit the description of the suspect in question," police spokesperson Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela said.

"When the officer approached the group, they started shooting at his vehicle, fatally wounding the officer, who was travelling with his cousin at the time," Mavimbela said. On March 31, 2022, members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Unit in Germiston received information about an alleged suspect who had killed a police officer in Reigerpark who was on the run. "The members operationalised and followed up on the lead, and the suspect was apprehended in the Free State," Mavimbela said.

Mavimbela further said that on Monday, the court found Rapooie guilty of the murder of Sergeant Siweya and sentenced him to life imprisonment. "Rappoie was also sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the attempted murder of Oupa Mabasa and 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances. "He was further sentenced to six months imprisonment for contravention of the Immigration Act. The sentences will run concurrently," Mavimbela said.