Life behind bars for men who killed KZN taxi boss Dustin Pillay

Two men, accused of the murder of KwaZulu-Natal North Coast taxi boss Dustin Joash Pillay in September 2019, have been sentenced to life and an additional 10 years imprisonment. The third accused, Mfanufikile Dlamini, died before the start of the trial. The Durban High Court convicted Cebo Xulu and Thokozani Mthethwa of murder, three counts of attempted murder, possession of stolen property, three counts of malicious injury to property, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Pillay was a member of the Dolphin Coast Taxi Association (DCTA) which operated in the Shakaskraal/Ballito area. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Pillay had been at the Shakaskraal taxi rank when three others — Mlungisi Ngcobo, Ntandoyekhaya Makhanya, and Bonginkosi Duze, when Xulu and Mthethwa drove up alongside them. The NPA's spokesperson in KZN, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said the Xulu and Mthethwa fired several shots at the men at the rank.

"Pillay died at the scene after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Xulu and Mthethwa then abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. They were arrested after police gained intelligence on their whereabouts," she said. Senior State advocate Elvis Gcweka led the evidence of three State witnesses and handed in victim impact statements compiled by Pillay's parents, who said their son played a pivotal role in their family and family business. "They said that he was respected by everybody, and they looked to him for guidance. Pillay’s parents said that he was charitable and cared for the community as well as his family. His mother said that now their family feels like a ship without a captain," Ramkisson-Kara said.