Life imprisonment for KZN man who raped and killed 9-year-old girl known to him

Durban - A 26-year-old man, who raped three females, one of them a nine-year-old, has been jailed for 50 years. The man, who cannot be identified because he raped a minor, pleaded guilty in the Durban High Court to three counts of rape, housebreaking with intent to rape and murder.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said the offences took place in Stanger and Kwa Maphumulo from June 2020 to April 2021. “In one incident, the man approached the complainant who was known to him. He told her that her mother was ill and that he would accompany her to her mother. On the way, he raped her,” said Kara. In the second, he broke into the home of the complainant, raped her and fled.

The complainants were taken to the Thuthuzela Care Centre at Stanger hospital where they received psychosocial and medical assistance. “The third incident was when he went to the home of the nine-year-old victim, saying that he was robbed and needed assistance. “Since the family knew him, they allowed him in and he went on to rape and strangle the child.”

Kara said the man was arrested in the Ntuzuma area where he had raped again. “This time, he was accosted by members of the public who assaulted him and called the police.” The accused was linked by DNA and some of the victims easily identified him because they knew him.

