Life imprisonment for man who killed his parents over a R20 000 housing dispute

Durban - An Eastern Cape man who killed four members of his family, including his parents, has been jailed to four life terms. Thobani Kesa, 39, was sentenced in the Sterkspruit High Court this week.

Kesa was convicted of killing his parents, sister and niece over a R20 000 dispute. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the four victims were found burnt beyond recognition in their home in the district of Sterkspruit on July 22, 2018. “Before the commission of the crimes, Kesa and his brother were asked by their parents to build a house at their homestead and were promised payment for their labour,” said Tyali.

“They were paid a deposit and they started constructing the house but did not finish. “They demanded payment for the balance, despite not having finished, and that led to a quarrel. The two brothers approached the Small Claims Court, demanding R20 000.

“In the presence of the court clerk dealing with their claim, Kesa accused his mother of being a witch and dared her to pay him or face death. “As a result, his mother and father obtained a protection order against the two brothers, and they went to stay in another village. “When the deceased persons were discovered on a fateful morning, police also collected blood spatters on the floor of the burnt house, and they found Kesa with blood-soiled clothes, and he was arrested.

“The blood found on his clothes was linked through DNA to the blood found on the scene, which belongs to his mother, an indication that the deceased may have been assaulted before being burnt to death.” Arguing in aggravation of sentence, advocate Luvuyo Pomolo described Kesa as a cunning criminal who expressed no emotion about what he had done to his family. “It’s not every day that one hears of a case, in which a person has wiped out almost his entire family from the face of the Earth,” he added.