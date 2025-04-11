Life imprisonment for Mpumalanga man who stabbed wife to death during divorce dispute

The High Court in Middelburg has sentenced a 46-year-old man from Klarinet Extension, Poyisa Gilbert Voyiya, to life imprisonment for the brutal and premeditated murder of his wife, Nelly Coldetia Voyiya, in a case that has once again highlighted the scourge of gender-based violence. The couple, who shared a 12-year-old child, were in the midst of divorce proceedings when the murder took place on April 19, 2022, in Emalahleni.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said Voyiya chased his wife’s vehicle until she crashed into a streetlight. She attempted to flee on foot, but he pursued her and stabbed her multiple times in the upper body before fleeing to Standerton. He later confessed the crime to his cousin, who took him to the police. "The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries. A post mortem confirmed the cause of death as multiple sharp force injuries," said Nyuswa.

Although Voyiya pleaded guilty and claimed mental instability, a psychiatric evaluation found him fit to stand trial. Senior State advocate Bakedi Maoke, who led the prosecution, argued that the guilty plea did not lessen the brutality of the crime. “The country continues to grapple with gender-based violence and femicide,” said Maoke, urging the court to impose the minimum sentence of life imprisonment. She also stressed the lasting trauma inflicted on the couple’s child, who will now grow up without a mother.

The court agreed, describing the attack as “brutal and senseless” and imposed a life sentence. Voyiya was also declared unfit to possess a firearm under the Firearms Control Act. Welcoming the ruling, the NPA said the life sentence is a strong statement in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF). “This judgment sends a strong and unequivocal message: the justice system will not tolerate acts of violence against women, particularly when committed by those entrusted with their love and protection,” Nyuswa said.

Director of Public Prosecutions in Mpumalanga, Sonja Ntuli, said, “This sentence reaffirms our unwavering commitment to combating gender-based violence and femicide in our society. That her life was taken by her husband, the father of their child, is both tragic and unacceptable.” Ntuli added that the NPA remains determined to ensure justice is served. “This conviction demonstrates the courts’ willingness to impose the harshest sentences on those who violate the rights and dignity of women. Our thoughts remain with the deceased’s family, particularly the young child left behind.”

The NPA urged communities to play an active role in confronting GBVF by reporting abuse and supporting initiatives aimed at protecting women and children. “Justice can only prevail when we all stand together against this scourge,” Nyuswa said. IOL News