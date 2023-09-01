Life in jail for ‘family friend’ who raped 12-year-old girl, and bought her a cellphone in bid to silence her

The Mashishing Regional Court in Mpumalanga has sentenced 57-year-old Deon Brookman to life imprisonment after he was convicted for the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Lydenburg. Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, spokesperson for the police in Mpumalanga, said the rape incident happened in March 2021.

"The court heard how the accused took advantage of a little girl after she, together with her mom, visited the accused (Brookman). It is said that her mother left her in the hands of the accused, who was regarded as a family friend. Unbeknown to them, he was capable of turning against the girl," Mohlala narrated. "The girl was unfortunately raped on the day when she was left by her mom," he said. Deon Brookman, aged 57, has been sentenced to life imprisonment after he was convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl in Lydenburg, Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied/SAPS Police said a day after the rape, Brookman bought a cellphone for the 12-year-old girl in an effort to silence her.

"However, that didn't work out, as the girl broke the silence and the matter was reported to the police in Lydenburg,’ said Mohlala. The rape case was assigned to the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit in Lydenburg for investigations. "The members of the FCS probed the matter and eventually arrested the suspect, who was brought before court, where overwhelming evidence was presented to the court against him; hence, he was found guilty and sentenced as such," said Mohlala.

"In addition to the life sentence, the court further sentenced him to two years imprisonment for sexual grooming. Both sentences will run concurrently, and the court has also considered the accused as dangerous to work with children in the future," he said. Brookman was also declared unfit to possess a firearm, and his name will be entered into the sexual offenders' register. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed the hefty sentence imposed on the child rapist.