Life in jail for Gauteng man who murdered girlfriend, stabbing her repeatedly in their backyard shack

Pretoria – The South Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, has sentenced 28-year-old Ontiretse Presley Ramosidi, after convicting him for killing his girlfriend, Bulelwa Thimbela, in Tshepisong on December 12, 2020. “The accused (Ramosidi) and the deceased were in a love relationship and shared a shack in the deceased’s backyard. Ramosidi was angry because Thimbela had spent the night out with friends at a nearby tavern,” Gauteng spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Phindi Mjonondwane, said.

“He (Ramosidi) confronted the deceased and an argument ensued. The accused took out knives from the kitchen drawer and attempted to stab Thimbela, but her friend managed to intervene.” After Thimbela’s friend left, Mjonondwane said Ramosidi locked the woman inside the shack and stabbed her multiple times. “He thereafter locked the shack with a chain and fled the scene. The deceased was discovered by her family, after witnessing the commotion between the couple. They became suspicious when they saw the accused locking the shack and leaving, as they knew that he was not alone inside the shack,” according to the NPA.

“They found the spare key and opened it, finding the deceased lying in a pool of blood on the bed.” In aggravation of sentence, the State led evidence of Thimbela’s brother, detailing the impact that her murder had on the family. For the State, advocate Monde Mbaqa argued that “women look up to the courts for protection” against gender-based violence perpetrators.

He added that the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa demanded that harsh sentences be imposed to serve as a deterrent and retribution. The National Prosecuting Authority has commended “the dedication of both the prosecutor, Mbaqa and investigating officer Sergeant Magoboya, towards the fight against gender-based violence”. “Society relies on the court system to root out the pandemic of gender-based violence by imposing sentences that portray the seriousness of the criminal justice system in its fight against gender-based violence,” the NPA said.

