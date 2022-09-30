Life in jail for ‘prophet’ who raped girl twice in a river while performing rituals

Pretoria - The Mhala Regional Court in Mpumalanga has sentenced 29-year-old Nkateko Ndlovu, regarded as a prophet, to life imprisonment for raping a 17-year-old girl twice. The rape incident happened in February, according to police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

Story continues below Advertisement

“According to the information at police disposal, on that fateful day both the victim and her mother went to Ndlovu's homestead in Hluvukani near Bushbuckridge. The purpose of their visit was for the teenage girl to get some kind of help in prayer concerning her personal life issues after they heard that Ndlovu who is regarded as a prophet, could help in this regard,” Mdhluli narrated. “The accused convinced the mother to leave her daughter behind with him and only fetch her after few days.” The following morning, Ndlovu together with the teenager went to the river nearby to perform some rituals.

“It was during this time that Ndlovu raped the girl twice. After that shameful act, the accused and the victim went back to Ndlovu's residence. During the night the victim sent a text to her pastor and related her story to him,” said Mdhluli. “The next day, the girl somehow managed to escape from Ndlovu's place and went straight to report the matter to the police. A rape case was opened and the docket was assigned to the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit in Acornhoek for investigation.” The probe led to Ndlovu’s arrest on 15 February.

Story continues below Advertisement

“He was then trialed and on 29 August 2022, the accused was convicted hence his sentence. The court also found the accused to be unfit to possess a firearm and his name will be entered into the national register of sexual offenders,” said Mdhluli. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has taken the opportunity to warn parents. “We welcome the sentence and hope that it will send a strong message to perpetrators of gender-based violence who act like predators in the jungle whilst preying on innocent and defenceless victims,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement