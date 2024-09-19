Life in jail for two men who murdered to Jacobus Barendse and Ashley Diergal for murder of Reginald Arthur Gordon

After a relentless five-year pursuit of justice, two men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the gruesome 2019 murder of Reginald Arthur Gordon, whose bloodied body was discovered in his Strand home. Jacobus Barendse and Ashley Robert Diergal, convicted of stabbing Gordon to death, now face the full might of the law. Along with their life sentences, the duo was hit with an additional 15 years for aggravated robbery and eight years for attempting to cover up their tracks.

The arrests were preceded by the discovery of Reginald Gordon's lifeless body in his room on Enslin Street in Strand on February 24, 2019. Gordon had many stab wounds to the neck, and his Isuzu bakkie had been stolen. “The investigating officer with the help of detective warrant officer Estelle Wessenaar followed up all the leads at their disposal in a bid to ensure a breakthrough,” said provincial police spokesperson, Anelisiwe Manyana. Their breakthrough came only two days after the murder, on February 26, 2019, when they arrested the first suspect. That arrest resulted in the capture of Diergal, who participated in the crime.

On February 28, 2019, the two males appeared in the Strand Magistrate’s Court, charged with murder, aggravated robbery, and thwarting the objectives of justice. However, the case took a complex turn when both accused individuals pointed fingers at one other and refused to accept responsibility for their crimes. “Both the accused blamed each other for the murder and took no accountability thereof,” Manyana said.