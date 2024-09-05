Life sentence for Free State teen who raped elderly women

A Free State rapist has been sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and additional 12 years for attempted rape in the Bloemfontein Sexual Offences Court. Anele Gift Hlaba, 19, took advantage of the vulnerability of the women who he assisted with odd jobs around their homes and targeted them as they lived alone.

The court heard in the first incident, Hlaba forced his way into the home of an 85-year-old woman with the intention of raping her but he was unsuccessful. In the second incident, he broke into the house of a 68-year-old woman and raped her. “Both women, being familiar with the accused, made it easier for law enforcement to apprehend him; notably, he left his hat at one of the crime scenes.

“As a result, Hlaba was charged with one count of rape, one count of attempted rape, and two counts of housebreaking,” provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mojalefa Senokoatsane, said. State Prosecutor Valerie Herholdt emphasised the importance of a severe sentence and said that Hlaba not only committed heinous acts against two vulnerable women but also betrayed the trust of individuals who welcomed him into their homes. She argued his actions proved a lack of respect for the elderly and urged the court to remove him from society to protect others.