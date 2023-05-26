Life sentence for ‘jealous’ man who killed his ex-girlfriend’s partner

Durban - A Free State man who killed his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend was handed a life sentence. Thabo Jacob Ramantsane, 39, was convicted in the Free State High Court for the murder of 40-year-old Phako Moshoeu.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Ramantsane had refused to accept that his ex-girlfriend Augustine Shai had ended their relationship. NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping, said Moshoeu and Shai had been sleeping in Shai's house in Wepener when Ramantsane barged into the house, went into their bedroom and started stabbing both of them. “Shai suffered several stab wounds but managed to escape.

“Moshoeu suffered fatal injuries and died on the scene,” said Shuping. She said the court heard that at time Shai had a protection order against Ramantsane. In his defence, Ramantsane told the court that Moshoeu attacked him and he was defending himself, but State Prosecutor, Advocate Ncabakazi Tshefuta told the court that there was no way Moshoeu could have attacked Ramantsane as he was attacked in his bed.

"The accused killed the deceased in bed, and he did not have a chance to defend himself. “The brazen attack happened in front of children. He does not have respect for human life because he did not want to accept that Shai has moved on with her life.” Tshefuta argued that the only appropriate sentence the court should impose was life imprisonment.