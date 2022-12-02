Life sentence for KZN man who killed his wife while she had a protection order against him

Durban - A 38-year-old man who killed his wife, even though she had a protection order against him, has been jailed to life. The Durban High Court sentenced Sibusiso Bongekhaya Mvubu this week for the murder of his wife, Philisiwe Judith Mvubu.

Mvubu, 46, was stabbed to death in KwaMakutha in July 2021. According to the NPA, the couple had lived together with the accused's son and Mvubu’s nephew. “At some stage, they began experiencing marital problems, which caused her to obtain a domestic violence protection order against him a month before the incident,” said NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara.

She said Philisiwe was afraid of her husband and would spend the night at her friend’s house, which was nearby. “On the day of the incident, Sibusiso called her to their home under the pretence of wanting to speak to her about something. “He enlisted the assistance of Philisiwe’s nephew to call her to the house.

“Once alone with her, he stabbed her, changed his clothes, and left the house. “He then abandoned his car and then fled to Estcourt via public transport. “He handed himself over to the police a few days later, after a manhunt was launched to search for him.”

According to Kara, Sibusiso’s version in court was that he acted in self-defence and had only stabbed Philisiwe twice before leaving the house. “However, the state, led by State Advocate Krishen Shah, presented post-mortem evidence to the court demonstrating that Philisiwe suffered 13 penetrating wounds. Shah also told the court that Mvubu did not bother to contact the police or any emergency services so that she may have received some assistance.

“This was exacerbated by the fact that Sibusiso sought medical assistance for a minor wound he suffered from the altercation.” In sentencing him, the court found that he had indeed planned the murder. The country is currently observing the 16 days of activism of no-violence against women and children.