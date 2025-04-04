Life sentence for Mamelodi man involved in brutal gang rape case

The Pretoria Regional Court has handed down a life sentence to Mpho Mokoena, 40, who brutally gang-raped a 35-year-old man at a Silverton cemetery after kidnapping him under the pretense of going to a local drinking spot. Mokoena, who hails from Mamelodi East and knew the victim personally, committed the horrific crime on 9 December 2014.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Regional Spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the victim encountered Mokoena and his accomplices while walking in the area. Mokoena's accomplices remain at large. They asked him for directions and convinced him to join them in the car, claiming they were headed for a drinking venue. Instead, they drove to a secluded cemetery where the assault took place. “Upon arrival, the perpetrators forcibly removed the victim from the vehicle, held him against it, and Mokoena proceeded to rape him, causing severe injuries,” said Mahanjana.

The group abandoned the man at the scene, after which he sought medical help at Mamelodi Hospital and reported the incident to police. A thorough investigation led to Mokoena being handed over to authorities by his mother. Despite being charged, he was released on bail and later absconded during trial proceedings, prompting a warrant for his arrest. He was finally re-arrested in June 2023, already serving time for an unrelated offence.

"During sentencing, Mokoena, through his legal representative, asked the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence," said Mahanjana. State Prosecutor Anton Burger strongly opposed the request, emphasizing the severity of the crime and Mokoena’s lack of remorse and that the gender of the victim should not influence sentencing, as minimum sentence legislation applies equally to all victims, regardless of gender. He also highlighted Mokoena’s criminal history, which includes four prior convictions for theft and one for drug possession.

Magistrate Mncube upheld the prosecution’s argument and rejected the request for leniency, stating that Mokoena had “exploited the trust of the victim, who had considered him a friend,” and that there were “no substantial and compelling circumstances to justify a lesser sentence.” The NPA welcomed the outcome, calling it a clear message that all acts of sexual violence will be met with the full force of the law. “The NPA commends the court for ensuring that the perpetrator is held accountable for his actions,” said Mahanjana.