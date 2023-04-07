Life sentence for man who killed Durban Flying Squad member

Durban - A 29-year-old KwaZulu Natal man who killed a cop has been handed a life sentence. Ntuthuko Mabaso was convicted this week in the Durban High Court for the murder of Constable Sphelele Cele.

The Hawks investigating the matter said Cele was on patrol duties on January 24, 2020 when he noticed a suspicious vehicle in the Musgrave area in Durban. Cele was stationed with the Durban Flying Squad. According to Hawks spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, Cele had stopped the vehicle which was in fact an e-hailing car.

“When Cele stopped the suspicious vehicle, Mabaso fired shots towards him and fled the scene, leaving the Uber driver behind. “Constable Cele was declared dead at the scene,” he said. Mhlongo said a case of murder was opened at Berea SAPS and the matter was transferred to the Hawks.

“The Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation members received information that Mabaso was about to board a bus at Pietermaritzburg to Johannesburg. “They proceeded to the bus station where Mabaso was arrested and he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm. “During investigation it was established that the firearm was robbed from a policeman at uMlazi in 2019,” he said.