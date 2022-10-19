Life sentence for man who killed his girlfriend and her two relatives in a jealous rage

Durban - A 31-year-old man Mpumalanga man, who killed his girlfriend and her two relatives and then proceeded to burn their home, has been jailed for life. Steven Mahlangu, from Siyabuswa in the district of Mdutjana, was convicted and sentenced in the Middelburg High Court.

Story continues below Advertisement

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Mahlangu was convicted for murdering his girlfriend Hope Makola, her uncle Joseph Maputu and an eight-year-old. He was also convicted for attempting to murder an 11-year-old. The incident took place place on December 22, 2020.

The NPA said Mahlangu was in a romantic relationship with Makola. Provincial spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said that on the day of the murder, the couple had been drinking. “Makola was allegedly approached by a man who proposed love and this upset the accused and they parted ways.

Story continues below Advertisement

“He came back, armed with a knife, and followed the victim to her home. “Upon his arrival, he broke into the house, and stabbed Makola and two other relatives who died. “An eleven-year-old survived the stabbing incident, with serious injuries.

Story continues below Advertisement

“He then set the house on fire and fled the scene,” said Nyuswa Post-mortem reports revealed that the three victims died due to penetrating incised wounds through the chest. State advocate Frieda Tshwane told the court that the case was a perfect example of violent crimes perpetrated against women and children.

“She said the accused did not respect the life and bodily integrity of other human beings, as the deceased died the most gruesome death at his hands.” In addition to the life sentence for the murder of Makola, Mahlangu received an additional 53 years. Explaining the sentence, the NPA said he was jailed for 20 years for the murder of the minor, 15 years for the other count of murder, five years for housebreaking, eight years for attempted murder and five years for arson.