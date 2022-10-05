Life sentence for North West cop killers

Durban: Two men convicted of the murder of North West police constable Thato Mokhoana have been sentenced to life behind bars. Mokhoana, 26, was off-duty when he was murdered on July 29, 2020.

This week, the North West High Court found Magano Clouphus Tsatsi, 46, and Goitseone Chiwawa Maseng, 34, guilty of murder and robbery. In addition to life, the men were each jailed for 15 years, for robbery with aggravating circumstances. Police launched a manhunt for the killers and found the deceased’s car torched in Majemantsho village.

The Hawks arrested the first suspect on August 4, 2020. Police later arrested other suspects who were found in possession of Mokhoana’s cellphone. However, they were released as police investigations revealed that Maseng had sold the cellphones to them.

North West National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Maseng confessed to selling the cellphones and being present when Tsatsi shot and killed Mokhoana. When police raided Tsatsi’s home in Majemantsho village, they recovered the deceased’s 9mm service pistol, ammunition and handcuffs. Tsatsi’s son was also arrested but the charges against him were later dropped.

