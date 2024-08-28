Life sentence for Presidential Protection Services officer who killed a man outside a fast-food outlet

A Presidential Protection Services officer who killed a civilian following an argument in a parking lot has been handed a life term in jail. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate said Sergeant Mphela Mokoena, 39, was found guilty of killing Moloto Shongwe, 45, in a parking area of a fast-food outlet in Biccard Street, Polokwane, on May 22, 2021, just before midnight.

IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping said Mokoena, who was a passenger in a car that was driven by his friend, had an altercation with Shongwe. “The accused fired four shots from his service pistol, fatally wounding Shongwe. “One bullet hit Shongwe on his right upper body side below the armpit and exited on the left side of his body.

“Paramedics declared Shongwe dead at the scene.” Shuping said following the shooting incident, Sergeant Mokoena picked up spent cartridges, assisted by his friend and fled the scene. “He, however, handed himself to the police two days later.”

IPID said they took over the investigation and in addition to murder Mokoena was charged with defeating the ends of justice. “The Polokwane High Court found the accused officer guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment for murder and 12 months imprisonment for defeating the ends of justice.” Mokoena was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.