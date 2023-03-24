Durban - A 33-year-old man who raped his 9-year-old landlord’s daughter has been sentenced to life behind bars. The 33-year-old rapist started raping the victim when she was nine and was finally caught out when she fell pregnant when she was 13.

The rapist was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the Pinetown Regional Court this week. According to the National Prosecuting Authority he started raping her when she was nine in 2012. “The incidents took place in the Marianhill area where the man was a tenant at the complainant’s home – he lived in an adjoining building,” said NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

“The girl and her siblings were often left in his care when both their parents were away either working night shifts or out visiting family and friends. “The man used this opportunity to rape the girl on numerous occasions and she eventually fell pregnant.” In 2016, when the girl was 13 she fell pregnant.

“Since he worked at a clinic, he arranged for the girl to terminate the pregnancy before her parents could find out. “However the procedure did not go well and she became sick and was taken to hospital. It was then discovered that she had been pregnant. “The girl told her mother that she was being raped by the man and he was subsequently arrested.”