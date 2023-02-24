Life sentence handed to two men for brutal murder of high school teacher in robbery gone wrong

Durban – Two men who brutally murdered a teacher four years ago have been handed a life sentence. Sifiso Mhlongo, 26, and Sabelo Mhlongo, 22, were sentenced in the Mtunzini High Court for the kidnapping and murder of 60-year-old Vusimuzi Mlaba.

Mlaba, a high school teacher, was killed in Eshowe in July 2019. According to the NPA the teacher lived alone and prior to the incident the Mhlongos had planned to rob him. “On the evening of the incident, they went to his house where they found the door open,” said NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara.

“They went in and demanded his belongings from him, taking his wallet, cellphone and cash. They then put him into the boot of his car and drove to the sugar mill area. “There, they took him out of the car boot and into the forest where they strangled him to death and left his body. They fled in his car.” Kara said a few days later Mlaba’s girlfriend reported him missing at the police station.

“She advised them that his car was fitted with a tracking device. The tracking company was called and the police arrested the men in possession of the stolen car.” In court, state advocate Thobile Ntsele led the evidence of the tracking device, Mlaba’s girlfriend and the police. “The data from the tracking device assisted the police to trace the Mhlongos’ movements and was also instrumental in locating Mlaba’s decomposing body.”

In a victim impact statement Mlaba’s daughter described her father as a kind and generous person. Kara said: “Each of the men were sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances and five years imprisonment for kidnapping. “They will serve an effective term of life imprisonment.”