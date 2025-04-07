Life sentences for three SAPS officers in brutal murder of Thabo Mopeli

The Phuthaditjhaba Regional Court has sentenced three South African Police Service (SAPS) officers to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of 32-year-old Thabo Moses Mopeli while in custody. Sergeant Mbekeni Canuel Dladla, 46, Constable Bongani Selby Zondo, 36, and Constable Richard Mohau Balene, 41, were convicted not only of murder but also of three counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Each assault conviction carries an additional 12-month prison sentence. The court further ruled the trio unfit to possess firearms. National Prosecuting Authority Regional Spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the incident occurred on Friday, May 21, 2022, when Thabo and two other men, Thapelo Johannes Sekete and Thabang Mopeli, were detained under separate charges. Sekete and Mopeli were arrested for public drinking, while Thabo was later apprehended for business robbery.

All three were placed in the back of the same police van. According to harrowing witness testimony from Thapelo and Thabang, the officers began beating Thabo with the butt of a firearm during questioning about a missing weapon. The assaults continued upon arrival at Tseseng SAPS Community Service Centre (CSC), where, as the court heard, the brutal beating escalated until Thabo succumbed to his injuries.

"The court found that the officers abused their authority and failed in their constitutional duty to protect the public. Instead, they used excessive and unlawful force, resulting in a senseless and avoidable death," Senokoatsane said. In addition to criminal charges, the officers faced internal disciplinary proceedings, resulting in two-month unpaid suspensions, sanctions many consider lenient given the gravity of the offense. “The NPA envisages that this sentence will send a strong message that abuse of power, especially by those entrusted to uphold the law, will not be tolerated,” Senokoatsane stated.

The NPA also lauded the work of Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) investigator Mr Victor Jabulisa Radebe and Regional Court Prosecutor Keiso Abiner Leballo. “The NPA commends the excellent investigative work of Mr Victor Jabulisa Radebe and the sterling prosecution by Regional Court Prosecutor Keiso Abiner Leballo, whose dedication and professionalism ensured that justice was served,” said Senokoatsane. “It can never be overemphasized how important human life is, and therefore, the vigorous in our pursuit of these cases serves as a deterrent to would-be murderers.”