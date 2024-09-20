Limpopo boy, 17, released to his parents after he allegedly raped six-year-old girl

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Limpopo after he allegedly raped a six-year-old girl at Nwa-Marhanga village under Giyani police precinct, in the Mopani district. Police said the teenager was arrested on Wednesday for an incident which apparently took place in February 2023.

“It is reported that on that fateful day, the complainant left her child at home and went to the sports ground. According to information, the victim informed her that that a known suspect arrived at home and forcefully took the child to the toilet, where he raped her and thereafter fled the scene,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. The incident was only reported to the police on Monday, and a case of rape was registered. On Wednesday, the accused rapist's parents handed him over to the police.

“He was then placed under arrest. Since he is under age, he was released the same day under parental supervision. The probation officer was engaged and is expected to compile an assessment report pertaining to the suspect in regard to the court proceedings soon,” said Ledwaba. Last year, IOL reported that two rape accused learners, both aged 17, were granted bail when they appeared before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng. Three boys aged 17 were initially charged for the gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl in Midrand, north of Johannesburg, in December. Charges were withdrawn against one of three teenage boys, leaving two rape-accused boys in the dock.